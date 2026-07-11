Nike EYBL Scholastic League: Session IV Day 4 Schedule

The final regular play day of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League session IV event at the Las Vegas Convention Center gets underway in a matter of hours, with an early start scheduled. The event, which was headlined yesterday by the featured clash between the Florida Rebels and Team United, gets underway at 09:00 a.m. PST.

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Going into today’s EYBL event, the session over the last three days has been dominated by Florida Rebels and Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.) star Cayden Daughtry, who leads Session IV in scoring, averaging 32.7 points.

The Rebels, who currently lead their Pool, have one foot in Nike’s Peach Jam Tournament, with the final standings for the event decided on the final day of regular play, with the play-in tournament getting underway tomorrow.

As the top nine teams earn automatic bids to the tournament, multiple teams are on the cusp of qualifying with significant standing in their games today.

In EYBL 17U Pool A, three teams are just outside the top nine, in pole position to enter the play-in tournament. With Drive Nation, led by five-star Texas commit Marcus Spears Jr, the Indy Heat, led by Indianapolis Pike (Ind.) shooting guard Jahari Miller. Following behind them is Team Expressions and the NY Lightning.

On the other side of the bracket, in EYBL Pool B, Team United, with two of the top prospects in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, in Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star CJ Rosser and Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) star DeMarcus Henry, currently a win off the Vegas Elite in ninth, is sitting in 12th.

To earn automatic qualification, Team United will need the Vegas Elite to fall to Arizona Unity, who sit in eighth, and losses from Nightrydas and Team Thad, who are led by LJ Smith IV and Ryan Hampton. Both teams take on the Florida Rebels and Team Durant, respectively.

In the event that all these eventualities occur, each team will finish with a 7-8 record, with seeding going in place of head-to-head record. Each team that finishes outside the top nine will have a chance of entering the Peach Jam play-in tournament on Sunday.

Ahead of the final day of blockbuster action before the final Peach Jam Tournament play-ins, here is the full slate of games from today’s Session IV Day 4 of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League in Las Vegas.

NIKE EYBL Session IV Day 4 Schedule:

09:00 AM – Oakland Soldiers vs MeanStreets

12:00 PM – Team Herro vs Drive Nation

12:00 PM – PSA Cardinals vs Expressions

12:00 PM – Team WhyNot vs City Rocks

12:00 PM – UPlay Canada vs AB Elite

1:30 PM – Team United vs CP3

1:30 PM – Utah Prospects vs Team Beal Elite

1:30 PM – Team Thad vs Florida Rebels

1:30 PM – Vegas Elite vs Arizona Unity

3:00 PM – PG Elite vs JL3

3:00 PM – Team Durant vs Nightrydas

3:00 PM – NY Rens vs NY Lightning

3:00 PM – Pro Skills vs Indy Heat

4:30 PM – Team Final vs MOKAN Elite

4:30 PM – Team Melo vs LivOn

4:30 PM – Team Takeover vs Jet Academy

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