Nike Hoop Summit 2026: Rosters for USA, World Select girls and boys teams
The Nike Hoop Summit, one of the premier showcases for high school basketball prospects across the country, is back in Portland again this year. Dozens of the country’s top girls and boys basketball players are set to face off, with teams split up into USA and World Select rosters.
Team USA will feature 10 of the nation’s top 13 overall recruits in the Rivals Industry Ranking on the boys’ side, while the girls’ roster is just as loaded with 12 of the top 17 players in the 2026 class. The World Select teams feature both players on the prep level in the States, but also top young international prospects from Spain, France, Finland and more.
The festivities kick off April 11 at the Moda Center in Portland, with the girls’ game set to tip off at 4:30 PM PT, followed by the boys’ game at 7:00 PM. Both will be broadcast live on Peacock.
USA (Boys)
SF Bruce Branch III
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Committed to BYU
SF Christian Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Committed to USC
SG Jason Crowe Jr.
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Missouri
SF Caleb Gaskins
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13
Status: Committed to Miami
Caleb Holt
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4
Status: Committed to Arizona
Brandon McCoy
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Uncommitted
Deron Rippey Jr.
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Duke
SG Jordan Smith Jr.
School: Paul VI Catholic (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Committed to Arkansas
SF Tyran Stokes
School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Uncommitted
C Ethan Taylor
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29
Status: Signed with Michigan State
PF Cameron Williams
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with Duke
SF Elijah Williams
School: TMI Episcopal (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34
Status: Committed to Baylor
World Select (Boys)
SF Maximo Adams
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22
Status: Committed to North Carolina
PG Ikenna Alozie
School: Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45
Status: Signed with Houston
SF Tajh Ariza
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38
Status: Signed with Oregon
G Adam Atamna
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
C Arafan Diane
School: Iowa United Prep
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16
Status: Committed to Houston
C Sinan Huan
School: Georgetown Preparatory School (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74
Status: Committed to Purdue
C Sayon Keita
Country: Spain
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 237
Status: Uncommitted
PG Lucas Morillo
School: The Newman School (Mass.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42
Status: Signed with Illinois
PF Miikka Muurinen
Country: Finland
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Status: Uncommitted
SF Baba Oladotun
School: James Hubert Blake (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Status: Committed to Maryland
PG Miles Sadler
School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30
Status: Signed with West Virginia
SG Abdou Toure
School: Notre Dame (Conn.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21
Status: Signed with Arkansas
USA (Girls)
SG Jacy Abii
School: Liberty (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
SG Addison Bjorn
School: Park Hill (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14
Status: Signed with Texas
SG Brihanna Crittendon
School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Texas
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PG Autumn Fleary
School: Maurice J. McDonough (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Status: Signed with Duke
PG Maddyn Greenway
School: Providence Academy (Minn.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Signed with Kentucky
CG Saniyah Hall
School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Signed with USC
PG Kate Harpring
School: Marist School (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Signed with UNC
SG Jordyn Jackson
School: Sidwell Friends (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Signed with Maryland
SG Trinity Jones
School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7
Status: Signed with Clemson
SG Lola Lampley
School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17
Status: Signed with LSU
CG Jerzy Robinson
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with South Carolina
SG McKenna Woliczko
School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6
Status: Signed with Iowa
World Select (Girls)
Emma Broliron
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Sitaya Fagan
Country: Australia
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Enrolled at USC
PF Emilia Krstevski
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31
Status: Signed with Oregon
PF Eve Long
School: Olathe South (Kan.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted
SG Jada Lynch
School: St. Rose (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Uncommitted
C Ogechi Okeke
School: Hightower (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted
C Sara Okeke
School: DME Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Committed to USC
PF Kathy-Emma Otto
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
G Jovana Popovic
Country: Serbia
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Signed with UConn
CG Savvy Swords
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Kentucky
PF Olivia Vukosa
School: Christ The King Regional (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Signed with UConn
SF Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka
School: The Bullis School (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted