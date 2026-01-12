Nike relaunches "The Opening" competition for high school football athletes

The best high school football athletes in the nation will have a chance to compete for mentoring sessions with elite coaches and potential name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals in ‘The Opening’ legacy program by Nike.

After a six-year hiatus, the invitation-only program will resume with seven stops, starting in Miami, Florida, on January 16, ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. It will also have regional events in Los Angeles (February 22), Indianapolis (March 1), Atlanta (March 8), New Orleans (March 22), New York (April 12), and Dallas (May 24).

As in the NFL Scouting Combine, the athletes will compete in activities like the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, and other position-specific drills. The high school football players will also engage in one-on-one and seven-on-seven matchups while donning Nike football gear, including gloves, cleats, shorts, and tops.

Out of all the athletes from these stops, 120 will proceed to The Opening Finals on June 24-26 at Nike’s Philip H. Knight Campus in Beaverton, Oregon. The players who make it to this stage will learn from the best Nike coaches.

In addition to earning NIL deals, this program will help advance the athlete’s chances of getting recruited by some of the top college football programs. Nike will distribute the players’ videos to coaches in Power Four programs, while the athletes can access the videos on Hudl. Likewise, content creators AJ Greene and Deestroying will provide additional online coverage at every stop.

Since its inception in 2011, Nike’s The Opening has helped 428 former high school football athletes reach the NFL, including 95 first-round selections. Some of the program’s prominent alumni include 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, two-time All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, and two-time NFL rushing yards leader Derrick Henry.