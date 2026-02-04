No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes drops season-high 63 points

Rainier Beach (WA) small forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked basketball player in the 2026 class, notched what could be one of the most impressive performances of the high school boys hoops season to date.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, ranked No. 1 by the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, dropped a season-high 63 points in a 107-38 win over West Seattle. The point total tops the 52 points Stokes scored versus Seattle Prep back in December.

Stokes is a 2026 McDonald’s All-American and is widely considered one of the top high school boys basketball prospects in the country.

The top-ranked prospect has named the Kansas Jayhawks among his finalists back in November, along with Kentucky and Oregon.

Tyran Stokes Scouting Report

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.” – Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw

How to Follow Washington High School Boys Basketball

For Washington high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the Evergreen State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood basketball frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Washington high school boys basketball excitement across the state.