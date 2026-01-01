No. 6 Sierra Canyon upends No. 1 Columbus for Les Schwab title

The Les Schwab Invitational pinned a couple of the top high school boys basketball teams in the country against one another in No. 1 ranked Columbus (Fla.) versus No. 6 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) on New Year’s Eve. Let’s say the matchup didn’t leave any onlookers disappointed whatsoever.

The Trailblazers fought their way back as they were able to upend the top ranked team, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings, 67-60 for the Les Schwab Invitational championship.

Columbus (12-3) got off to the hot start in the first quarter, out-scoring Sierra Canyon 18-16, but the Trailblazers battled back in the second period and took a 37-33 lead heading into intermission.

That’s when the Explorers made their run and took back the lead from the Trailblazers, holding a one-point edge heading into the final frame. Sierra Canyon (12-1) dominated the fourth quarter, finishing the game on a 21-13 run as they shot 8 of 12 from the field to come away with the tournament title.

Leading the way in the victory for Sierra Canyon was 2026 four-star small forward Maximo Adams, who is a North Carolina commitment. Adams finished the night scoring a team-high 21 points while adding seven rebound, six steals and played 28 of a possible 32 minutes.

Florida Atlantic shooting guard commitment Felipe Quinones paced Columbus with a team-high 20 points and added nine rebounds, four assists in the loss.

