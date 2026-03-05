No. 8 Millennium downed by buzzer beater in Arizona's Open Division state semis

The Millennium Tigers of Goodyear, Arizona entered Wednesday night’s AIA Open Division state semifinal against St. Mary’s expected to move on to compete for a championship.

St. Mary junior guard Mick Riordan had other plans as he nailed a buzzer-beating, game winning 3-pointer to send Millennium home and ending their season. Millennium is ranked No. 8 according to the latest Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings.

“It was surreal,” Riordan said about hitting the game winning shot to the Arizona Republic.

OH MY GOD MICK RIORDAN SEND ST MARY’S TO THE OPEN TITLE GAME pic.twitter.com/jV4UEVGsat — Jacob Seliga (@jacob_seliga) March 5, 2026

Millennium sees their season come to an end with a record of 24-4, with the Tigers playing some of the top competition not just in the state of Arizona, but nationally as well. Among the teams from out-of-state that Millennium has defeated are the likes of JSerra Catholic (Calif.), Notre Dame (Calif.), Bolingbrook (IL), DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and Christ The King Regional (NY).

Filliping over to the St. Mary’s side of the spectrum, the five-time Arizona state championship program has earned a chance to add a sixth to their collection of trophies.

The Knights (23-6) themselves have played their fair share of out-of-state competition as well, with St. Mary’s now set to square off with top-ranked Sunnyslope on Saturday night. In the lone meeting between the two teams this season, the Vikings routed the Knights, 65-43, back on Dec. 13.

According to the latest set of Arizona 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, Millennium checked in at No. 4 behind Compass Prep, Sunnyslope and Bella Vista College Preparatory School, respectively, with St. Mary’s ranked at No. 6.

