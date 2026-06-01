Noel Devine's son announces high school he will attend in 2026

The son of West Virginia Mountaineers‘ legend Noel Devine has announced which high school he plans on attending for the his freshman season this upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

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Class of 2030 wide receiver Noel Devine Jr. announced on Instagram that he will be attending Cape Coral (Fla.) High School for his freshman season. Devine Jr. already has collegiate offers from Miami, USF and West Virginia.

Devine Jr. will be joining a Cape Coral program that is coming off its first double-digit win season since 2010 when the Seahawks went 10-2. The Seahawks are currently enjoying their best stretch since 2009-10 when the team won 21 games between that two-year stretch. In the last two seasons, Cape Coral has won 18 contests.

The 2030 prospect will join a growing list of talents that are already with the Seahawks, including 2028 three-star EDGE Maikol Armas, 2027 wide receiver Travaris Schley and 2027 safety Dabens Adonus, respectively.

The elder Devine was a former West Virginia star that played his Florida high school football at North Fort Myers High School from 2003 to 2006, rushing for over 6,000 yards and scoring 78 touchdowns between his sophomore and senior campaigns. The Southwest Florida star was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior and was ranked as one of the top running backs in the country by Rivals.

After playing for the Red Knights, Devine went on to play for the Mountaineers where he became one of college football most prolific running backs. Devine in 2009 was named first-team All-Big East as a sophomore and was known for his highlight reel plays during his four years in Morgantown.

Over the course of his prolific playing career at West Virginia, Devine rushed for over 4,300 yards and scored 29 touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

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