North Carolina appeals board overturns ruling on disqualification of Mallard Creek (NC) runner

The verdict is in from the NC State Board of Education’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board on the viral disqualification of Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek track runner Nyan Brown, according to multiple reports.

According to a report by the HighSchoolOT, the appeals board made the unprecedented decision to overturn the ruling made by judges at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) track and field state championships. With the decision, Mallard Creek is now co-state champions with Durham (NC) Jordan for Class 8A.

The report also provided a statement by the NCHSAA regarding the decision made by the appeals board:

Following a decision by the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors convened in a special meeting on Tuesday morning to consider the matter involving the conclusion of the 2026 8A Men’s Track and Field State Championship.



The Appeals Board vacated the disqualification from the 4×400 relay. After review and discussion, the NCHSAA Board of Directors voted to declare Mallard Creek High School and C.E. Jordan High School as co-champions of the 2026 NCHSAA 8A Men’s Track and Field State Championship. The Board also voted to recognize Mallard Creek High School and Hough High School as co-champions in the men’s 4×400-meter relay.



The NCHSAA appreciates the work of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction throughout this process. The Association thanks the student-athletes, coaches, school administrators, officials, and member schools involved, including Mallard Creek High School, for using the appeals process provided under state law and NCHSAA policy. That process is designed to promote fairness by enabling informed review of officiating decisions that result in disqualification or suspension.



“We recognize that this situation has been emotional for the student-athletes, coaches, schools, and communities involved,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “At the center of this matter are young people who have invested countless hours into their sport and their team. We appreciate the work of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board and respect the process that led to today’s outcome. We are pleased that this matter has reached a resolution and that the accomplishments of the student-athletes involved can be recognized.”



The NCHSAA remains committed to fair competition, sportsmanship, and the educational mission of interscholastic athletics. The Association recognizes the efforts of all those who participated in the review process.

The NCHSAA was under fire for the disqualification of a Mallard Creek’s boys’ track team runner due to a unsportsmanlike conduct for raising his hand at a state track meet. The unsportsmanlike conduct assessed after winning the 4×400 relay race prevented the Mavericks from being crowned state champions. Instead, the boys team then was denied winning the state title, finishing second overall.

At the height of the disqualification going viral all over social media, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker had released a statement regarding the association’s decision to disqualify Mallard Creek’s boys’ track team runner, denying the team a then-state championship.

“Judgment decisions made by meet officials are done with the full knowledge of NFHS Track & Field Rules as well as rules and expectations of the NCHSAA relative to unsporting behavior and actions,” Tucker said. “We recognize there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved.”

More about Mallard Creek High School

Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, boasts a comprehensive athletic program with offerings in sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to promoting athletic excellence and personal development, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. Mallard Creek’s athletic department provides students with opportunities to compete at high levels while balancing academics and athletics, fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for its student-athletes.