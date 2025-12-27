North Carolina High School Basketball: Reidsville's 63-game winning streak snapped

Reidsville has long been a dominant force in North Carolina high school basketball. It entered Friday night riding a 63-game winning streak.

That streak, the longest in the nation according to MaxPreps, has come to an end. The Rams fell 78-74 to Washington (N.C.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh.

The Pam Pack built a lead from the jump, separated and then fended off a late push from the Rams, who were led by star senior point guard Dionte Neal.

Neal, a UNC Greensboro signee, went berserk and put up 42 points, 36 of which came in the second half. He knocked down seven 3-pointers in the comeback effort that came up just short.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound guard is also a star wide receiver and just won state championship MVP on the gridiron. He’s also the reigning North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in hoops and is already on pace to average 30-plus as a senior this season.

Reidsville entered the season having completed two undefeated seasons, both of which culminated in a state title win. It won its first three games this season, but came up short on Friday. The deciding play was controversial, too.

Down by four with 18 seconds to play, Neal drove to the rack and made a layup through contact, but he was called for a charge, essentially icing the game for Washington:

💥 You Make the Call



The Scenario … 18 seconds left in a four-point game (white team down). The ball went through, but the referee called charge on the court.



Is this a Block or Charge? Let me know your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Py7qO2Yekz — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 27, 2025

Washington was paced by senior point guard Shimere Garris. He put up 14 points in the first half and led the Pam Pack to the noteworthy win. They did not trail all game and will now take on Christ School on Saturday.

Washington is now 8-1 on the season. It entered Friday as the No. 35 team in North Carolina, according to the Massey Ratings. Reidsville, now 3-1, entered as the No. 28 team in the state. The Rams will face Southeast Raleigh next with their winning streak back to zero.

