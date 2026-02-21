North Carolina high school basketball team to forfeit six wins due to ineligible player

A North Carolina high school basketball team might have jeopardized their playoff hopes after forfeiting six victories. As the HighSchoolOT account on X posted, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association ruled that South Central must vacate those wins for allowing an ineligible player to participate. The Winterville-based squad competes in Class 7A.

In a related post, WNCT 9 sports anchor Zach Kaplan revealed that the Falcons vacated their wins against Hertford County (82-53), Southwest (65-49), Currituck County (84-70), Southern Nash (90-18), North Pitt (63-36), and Rocky Mount (62-57). These turnarounds dropped South Central’s record from 13-8 to 7-14.

The Falcons’ win-loss mark could affect their seeding for the upcoming North Carolina Class 7A high school basketball playoffs. Worse yet, losing two-thirds of their games might drop them out of the postseason picture.

Despite these results, the Falcons’ season continued, and they earned a 72-42 victory over Jacksonville, snapping a two-game losing streak. This win also clinched a season sweep for the Falcons against the Cardinals. After their January 2 forfeit win over Rocky Mount, the Falcons won seven of their next 11 games.

South Central finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-9 record. During their campaign, the Falcons earned a victory against Rocky Mount, won two of three games versus North Pitt, and lost their only match against Southwest. Their season ended with a 72-56 loss to Swansboro.

