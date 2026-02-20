North Carolina high school basketball teams barred from playoffs and will forfeit state championships

A North Carolina high school basketball powerhouse must forfeit their state championships from the 2024-25 season and will not participate in the 2025-26 playoffs.

High School OT’s Joel Bryant reported that Victory Christian Center School must satisfy those penalties for fielding ineligible athletes for the past two seasons. In an email from the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association, the school cooperated and will satisfy these sanctions.

In addition to the playoff ban and the forfeiture of championships, Victory Christian will be under probation for the next two seasons and will pay an undisclosed fine. Likewise, the decision allowed Albemarle School to advance to the fourth round of the Class 1A postseason. Likewise, North Hills Christian will take the vacated playoff spot in the girls’ basketball competition.

Last season, the Victory Christian Center boys basketball team claimed its second consecutive state championship by dominating Crossroads Christian 70-42. Abukar Cham led the way with 20 points while the Kings outrebounded the Colts 42-22.

That victory closed the champions’ season at 22-10. A year later, the Kings boys basketball team had a 10-20 record when the NCISAA announced the sanctions.

Similarly, their girls basketball team captured three of the past six North Carolina high school basketball state titles in their class. This season, they had a 9-10 record when the penalties became public.

