North Carolina high school boys basketball team forfeiting final four games of season

According to a report by WCTI-TV‘s Brian North, a North Carolina high school boys basketball team will be forfeiting the final four games of the season in the aftermath of an incident that occurred on Jan. 27 in a 78-56 Pamlico County (NC) loss to Camp Lejeune.

The outlet’s report stated that during the loss to Lejeune, a coach and a player had reportedly gotten into a physical altercation, which led the police getting involved. Pamlico County Schools released a statement to WCTI-TV regarding the decision to forfeit the final four games of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Pamlico County Schools will forfeit the next four boys’ varsity basketball games following an incident that occurred during a recent away game at Lejeune High School. The forfeitures are being issued in accordance with the NC High School Athletic Association’s rules regarding conduct within a game. Due to student and personnel confidentiality laws, the district cannot share additional details. Situations of this nature are taken seriously and addressed in alignment with district policies and NC High School Athletic Association regulations.”

Pamlico County has struggled the last couple of years as the Hurricanes have had an overall record of 9-31 over the last two seasons.

Currently on the season, the Hurricanes have a record of 2-15 and are ranked No. 464, according to the latest North Carolina 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

How to Follow North Carolina High School Boys Basketball

For North Carolina high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school boys basketball action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school boys basketball excitement across the state of North Carolina.