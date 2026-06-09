North Carolina High School Football: Hough reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is North Carolina, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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North Carolina powerhouse Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough recently released their high school football schedule for the 2026 season, and it’s a loaded slate for the Huskies this fall. William Amos Hough and Cardinal Gibbons (NC) will square off in the ‘Keep Pounding Classic’ on Aug. 29 at Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte.

A couple of high profile transfers transferred to the Huskies during off-season are junior five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, who transferred from Catawba Ridge (S.C.) to William Amos Hough, and Class of 2027 four-star safety Davion Jones from West Charlotte (NC).

Dobson, a five-star defensive back, was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 2 among all cornerbacks and No. 5 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Jones finished the 2025 season recording 50 total tackles, batting away four passes and picking off four others.

The full William Amos Hough 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included with each contest.

Aug. 21 – at Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – at Raleigh (NC) Cardinal Gibbons, TBA

Sep. 4 – Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Mooresville (NC)

Sep. 19 – Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run, 3 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Charlotte (NC) West Mecklenburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Charlotte (NC) Garinger, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Charlotte (NC) South Mecklenburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Charlotte (NC) Myers Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Huntersville (NC) Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Hough (NC) just announced a LOADED 2026 schedule.



The Huskies open with one of the biggest out-of-state public school matchups of the year against defending South Carolina 5A state champion Northwestern.



From there, the schedule does not let up, with major in-state tests… pic.twitter.com/Utdujx3u5I — Public Schools Top 25 | National (@Top25PublicHSFB) June 9, 2026

William Amos Hough ended the last season with a 16-0 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about William Amos Hough High School

“William Amos Hough High School is a prominent public school in Cornelius, North Carolina, known for its academic excellence and dynamic athletics program. As part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district, it provides diverse educational opportunities and extracurricular activities that foster student growth and community engagement. Its sports teams, known as the Huskies, are celebrated for their competitiveness in regional and state-level competitions​.”