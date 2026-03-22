North Carolina High School Football: Mallard Creek releases slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is North Carolina, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next team out of the the state of North Carolina to unveil who they will be taking on for the 2026 campaign are the Mallard Creek Mavericks, which were one of the Top 25 teams from the 2025 season. The Mavericks have a loaded 2026 schedule, which includes some of the country’s top programs, like ’25 national champion Buford Wolves, Virginia’s No. 1 ranked Maury Commodores and Tennessee powerhouse McCallie School, respectively.

Mallard Creek has plenty of room for optimism moving forward into the 2026 season with several rising juniors looking to continue making an impact on the varsity level. Among the slated players set to return for the Mavericks is quarterback Cailen Napier (992 yards, eight touchdowns) and 6-foot-6, 320-pound interior offensive lineman Austin Ballou.

The full Mallard Creek 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times and home/away designation set to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Rolesville

Aug. 28 – Maury (Va.)

Sep. 4 – Buford (Ga.)

Sep. 10 – Myers Park

Sep. 18 – McCallie School (NC)

Sep. 25 – West Charlotte

Oct. 2 – North Mecklenburg

Oct. 15 – Independence

Oct. 23 – Butler

Oct. 30 – Chambers

Revised! From beginning to end, we will be tested. #Creekboyz THE LIFE! pic.twitter.com/jb5IppTOSP — WELCOME TO THE CREEK (Mallard Creek Football) (@ToCreek) March 21, 2026

The Mavericks this past 2025 season finished with a 8-4 record and as the No. 13 in the state, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mallard Creek High School

Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, boasts a comprehensive athletic program with offerings in sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to promoting athletic excellence and personal development, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. Mallard Creek’s athletic department provides students with opportunities to compete at high levels while balancing academics and athletics, fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for its student-athletes.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.