North Carolina High School Football: Seventy-First reveals 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is North Carolina, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
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Latest team from the Tar Heel State to reveal their schedule for the 2026 campaign are the Fayetteville (NC) Seventy-First Falcons. Seventy-First’s football program has established themselves as one of the state’s top programs, winning six conference championships, reaching the state playoff 11 times and notching back-to-back state championship appearances in 2023 and 2024.
The Falcons during the off-season promoted longtime defensive coordinator Eric Hall to take over for outgoing Duran McLaurin, who led Seventy-First for 13 seasons, compiling an overall record of 160-37 during his time with the Falcons.
The full Seventy-First 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
Seventy-First Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 21 – Fayetteville (NC) Terry Sanford
Aug. 28 – at Fayetteville (NC) Cape Fear
Sep. 4 – Fayetteville (NC) Pine Forest
Sep. 11 – at Raeford (NC) Hoke County
Sep. 18 – at Fayetteville (NC) Jack Britt
Oct. 2 – at Fayetteville (NC) Douglas Byrd
Oct. 9 – at Saint Pauls (NC)
Oct. 16 – Fayetteville (NC) E E Smith
Oct. 23 – Fayetteville (NC) Westover
Oct. 30 – Hope Mills (NC) South View
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The Falcons ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finishing ranked No. 47, according to the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Seventy-First High School
“Seventy-First High School, established in 1924 in Fayetteville, NC, serves grades 9–12 with an enrollment of approximately 1,366 students. It was named after the historic Seventy-First Township, with its origins tied to Scottish heritage. The school offers a robust academic and extracurricular program, including a competitive athletics department. Known as the Falcons, its teams proudly represent the school in red and white. SFHS fosters academic excellence, community spirit, and athletic achievement.”
How to Follow North Carolina High School Football
For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Tar Heel State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.