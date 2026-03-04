North Crowley (Texas) senior pulls off incredible dunk in playoff regional semifinal

It’s March and the postseason is heating up in high school basketball across the nation. Playoffs are ongoing and there were some big matchups in Texas on Tuesday night.

North Crowley has been one of the top teams in the Lone Star State all season and it continues to careen toward a state title. The Panthers defeated Coppell 71-40 to advance to the Class 6A Division I regional final.

A white-knuckle affair early on, North Crowley put the foot on the gas as the night went on and quickly pulled away from the Cowboys. The highlight of the night came courtesy of senior forward Jonathan Fox.

With the game well in-hand in the fourth quarter, star junior point guard Isaak Hayes brought the ball up, drove to his right and offered up an alley-oop to Fox, who was crashing in from the right corner. He rose up, caught the ball mid-spin and threw down a mean 360 dunk through contact:

North Crowley (TX) PG Isaak Hayes to guard Jonathan Fox for the insane alley-oop🤯



(via @isaakhayes22) https://t.co/pKBrk0zrkP pic.twitter.com/BmDAYXGdau — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) March 4, 2026

That was the icing on the cake for the Panthers, who will now take on Allen in the regional final later on in the week.

Hayes led North Crowley with 18 points and eight assists. He’s a three-star prospect and checks in as the No. 38 PG in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Fox had 12 points and nine rebounds in the win. North Crowley is now 32-3 on the season. It ranks as the No. 41 team in the nation and No. 6 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

It’ll now look to exact revenge on Allen, the No. 9 team in the state, which defeated the Panthers in the playoffs last season. The matchup will be one of the biggest of the year in the state.

