North Crowley (TX) reveals 2026 football schedule

When it comes to recognizable high school football teams out of the Lone Star State, North Crowley (TX) has become one of the household names you can’t forget.

The Panthers joined many around the state of Texas when it comes to revealing their 2026 high school football schedule as North Crowley released theirs on Friday evening via social media.

What one could summarize from the Panthers’ schedule release is they are taking any and all comers from within Texas, as North Crowley is slated to face off against state powerhouses Aledo, Duncanville, Southlake Carroll, Summer Creek and Waxahachie. Each of the aforementioned teams finished ranked within the state’s final Top 25 high school football rankings.

North Crowley heads into this new year figuring to boast one of the top defensive secondaries in the country as the team is slated to feature Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith, four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse and three-star safety Elijajuan Houston.

North Crowley High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 28 – Aledo, 7 p.m. CT

Sep. 4 – Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m. CT

Sep. 11 – Summer Creek, 7 p.m. CT

Sep. 18 – at Duncanville, 7 p.m. CT

Sep. 25 – Crowley, 7 p.m. CT

Oct. 9 – at Waxahachie, 7 p.m. CT

Oct. 16 – Lake Ridge, 7 p.m. CT

Oct. 23 – at Skyline, 7:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 30 – at Mansfield, 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 5 – Red Oak, 7 p.m. CT

The Panthers finished last season at 12-3 and as the No. 6 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

