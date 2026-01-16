North Hills (Pa.) names 2-time state champion Eric Kasperowicz as new head football coach

North Hills High School (Pa.) made a major move when it came to hiring their next head football coach.

According to a press release by the school on Thursday, the Indians have tabbed alumnus Eric Kasperowicz as the next head football coach.

“North Hills is a special place built on pride and a commitment to excellence,” North Hills superintendent Dr. Mannarino said via the release. “We have a proud history of having a teacher or administrator serve as our head football coach, and I’m pleased we can continue that tradition by welcoming Eric.”

“As an alumnus, former coach, and current teacher in the building, Eric understands North Hills in a way few candidates could,” he added. “His daily presence allows him to build strong relationships with students and provide consistent leadership for our program.”

The Indians are just over a year removed from being a winning program as North Hills went 8-3 in 2024. North Hills took a nose dive this past 2025 campaign, falling to 3-8 and starting of the season at 0-4. Though the team finished 3-4 in the final seven games, the hiring of Kasperowicz brings renewed energy to a program that’s only recorded one double digit win season in the last twenty years.

Kasperowicz, who was inducted into the North Hills Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, was formerly the Pine-Richland head coach, there winning two state championships and compiling an overall record of 85-18 record, with four WPIAL titles under his belt.

“North Hills has always been home for me,” Kasperowicz said in the press release. “To have the opportunity to lead this program as an alumnus, former coach, and current teacher is incredibly meaningful. I’m committed to developing young people on and off the field, honoring the proud tradition of North Hills football, and building a program our students, families, and community can be proud of.”

