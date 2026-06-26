North Murray (Ga.) graduate Ladd McConkey reflects on Kirby Smart high school offer

Chatsworth North Murray (Ga.) graduate Ladd McConkey recently appeared at The Chattanooga Times Free Press Best of Preps event. During the event, the class of 2020 prospect revealed the moment he received an offer from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, during a high school basketball game.

A three-star recruit, McConkey was outside the top 100 in the state, ranking 124th out of all football players in Georgia according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Despite that, he still received multiple offers from top D1 programs, including Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia Southern, and Kent State.

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“Georgia Bulldog legend and Los Angeles Chargers star WR Ladd McConkey on the night Kirby Smart came to his high school basketball game and then offered him a scholarship in a home visit.” Free Times Press reporter Patrick MacCoon shared live from the event.

The future Georgia wide receiver was given an offer from Smart during North Murray’s game with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Ga.). The Mountaineers won 61-58, going on to finish the season with a 21-7 record. McConkey also finished his senior year averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.

“I think nobody was watching the basketball game. You just look up, and everyone was surrounding Coach Smart. It was unreal, him coming to my house. We actually had Tennessee stuff in our house, but that was just an awesome moment.” The NFL receiver shared.

During his high school career, the future NFL wide receiver actually played quarterback. Putting up 1,711 yards and twenty touchdowns, he guided North Murray on a deep playoff run. Capturing the school’s first regional title with a GHSAA AAA Region 6 regional title victory over Calhoun Sonoraville (Ga.)

They would go on to make the elite eight of the state tournament, with a heavy defeat to Savannah Jenkins (Ga.). However, in the round prior, McConkey would account for three touchdowns against Jackson (Ga.), also accounting for three defensive interceptions on the other side of the ball.

Being voted Region 6-3A Offensive Player of the Year, also rushing for over 900 yards and 10 scores on the ground, McConkey was also named to the All-Region First Team Defense team. With a historic season for the Mountaineers that year, they still haven’t been able to repeat what the NFL receiver led them to.

Falling to Americus Sumter County (Ga.) in the playoffs in 2025, they finished last year with a 10-2 record. While not reaching the heights of their days under the NFL star, the Mountaineers have still managed to put together multiple winning seasons in recent years.

After their successful campaign last year, they kick off next season with an opening clash against Ringgold Heritage (Ga.) on August 22nd. The full schedule can be viewed here.