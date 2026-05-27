North Quincy (Mass.) football introduces new head coach

North Quincy (Mass.) High School announced on Wednesday morning the appointment of a new head football coach via X, formerly known as Twitter.

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The school’s athletic department announced the appointment of Greg Sommers as the new North Quincy.

“North Quincy High School is excited to announce the appointment of Greg Sommers as the next Varsity Football Head Coach! A 2002 graduate of North Quincy High School, Mr. Sommers brings extensive high school coaching experience to the role,” the press release said. “Most recently, he has served as a Varsity Assistant Coach at North Quincy High School for the past three seasons. Prior to returning to North Quincy, Mr. Sommers spent 14 seasons on the Quincy High School football staff, where he served as Varsity Assistant Coach, JV Head Coach, and Freshman Head Coach.”

In addition to his football coaching experience, Mr. Sommers led the Quincy High School Varsity Softball program as Head Coach for 10 years. Mr. Sommers has been an educator in the Quincy Public Schools for 19 years and currently serves as a Dean of Students at North Quincy High School. Please join me in congratulating Coach Sommers on his appointment as Varsity Football Head Coach!”

Coaching Announcement!!



North Quincy High School is excited to announce Greg Sommers as our Varsity Football Head Coach!! Congrats to Coach Sommers!! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/6U83FT5mxI — North Quincy Athletics (@NQRaiders) May 27, 2026

Sommers takes over a Raiders’ football program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 when North Quincy went 6-5. Since that time, the Raiders had only one non-losing season in 2021 when the team went 5-5.

North Quincy last season got off to a hot start, winning four of their first six games before losing their final five contests. The Raiders finished 2025 with a 4-7 record and ranked as the state’s No. 116 team, according to the Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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