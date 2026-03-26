High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Texas, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division I state champion North Shore (TX), which recently released their schedule, will travel to the Pelican State to face off against John Curtis (La.), the second ranked team according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Last season, the Mustangs didn’t play a single out-of-state opponent, but there’s been a change in thinking for a number of teams out of the Lone Star State this scheduling cycle as programs are taking a different stance.

The full North Shore 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 20 – Cy Creek – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 28 – Lancaster

Sep. 4 – at John Curtis (La.)

Sep. 12 – at South Oak Cliff – Cotton Bowl

Sep. 18 – at Crosby

Sep. 25 – Atascocita

Oct. 1 – at Humble

Oct. 9 – at Summer Creek

Oct. 23 – C.E. King

Oct. 30 – at Channelview

Nov. 5 – Kingwood

2026 football schedule has arrived!

Come support your mustangs!#Eastside pic.twitter.com/MxeD57x51p — The Nation of NS (@NSNationFB) March 24, 2026

The Mustangs went 14-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 4 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about North Shore High School

Port Charlotte High School, located in Port Charlotte, Florida, is a vibrant learning community dedicated to academic excellence and student success. As part of the Charlotte County Public Schools, the school offers a range of educational programs and extracurricular activities aimed at fostering well-rounded development. The Pirates’ athletics program is known for its spirited competitions and commitment to sportsmanship.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Lone Star State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Texas high school football excitement across the state.