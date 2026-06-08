North Stafford (Va.) football announces new head coach

One of the top high school football programs in the state of Virginia has announced who will be taking over the program for the 2026 season, according to a announcement made on social media.

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The North Stafford Wolverines (Va.) football program announced that former SMU standout Orlando Jones will be the team’s next head coach. Jones takes over the Wolverines from Marquez Hall, who left the program to take the same position at Potomac High School.

We’re excited to announce Orlando Jones as the new Head Football Coach at North Stafford High School. Please join us in welcoming Coach Jones as he begins this new chapter at North.

We’re excited to announce Orlando Jones as the new Head Football Coach at North Stafford High School. Please join us in welcoming Coach Jones as he begins this new chapter at North. pic.twitter.com/5P1gBj0Ic2 — North Stafford Football (@nshswolverinefb) June 7, 2026

Jones comes in at a time where North Stafford will look to be re-tooling and remaining one of Virginia’s top high school football teams. The Wolverines have already last some key players from a year ago, with junior cornerback Javier Hubbard, sophomore linebacker Antonio Hubbard, and linebacker King Antoine all having already transferring out of North Stafford to DMV powerhouse St. John’s College (D.C.).

Another big name that transferred out of North Stafford during the off-season is 2027 four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan, who is now at The St. James Academy (Va.). With the number of players that have transferred out, it figures to be a tough up hill climb for Jones.

Jones played collegiately at Hutchinson Community College to start before heading off to SMU for two years and finishing at The Citadel. Playing running back with the Mustangs, Jones did not see time on the field in 2020 and appeared in one game in 2021.

The Wolverines finished the 2025 Virginia high school football season with an 11-4 record and won their first regional crown since the 2019 campaign. North Stafford’s playoff run ended with a 44-0 shutout loss to powerhouse Oscar Smith in the VHSL Class 6 state championship game.