Northwestern (SC) unveils 2026 high school football schedule

The Northwestern Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 13-1 record. While they lost to South Pointe, they dominated Irmo to win the South Carolina High School League Class AAAAA Division II state championship. These results made them the state’s best team based on the final Massey Ratings for 2025.

Therefore, the mission for the Trojans this year is simple: defend their title. Northwestern has the personnel to complete that task, especially versatile quarterback Xavier Means, who had 2,873 passing yards, 1,239 rushing yards, and 52 total touchdowns last season.

While Northwestern has a talented athlete behind center, they can only achieve their goal by having another impressive campaign. Hence, their 2026 high school football schedule starts with a home game against Hough, which is recognized as North Carolina’s best team based on the final Massey Ratings, a ranking system that evaluates team performance. Northwestern will also have home games against Stratford, Boiling Springs, Spartanburg, and Rock Hill.

Conversely, the Trojans will have road games against Indian Land, Dorman, and Fort Mill. Northwestern can also avenge their only loss last year with a rematch against South Pointe, the state’s No. 2 team. The Trojans are also looking for an opponent for a vacant week.

Northwestern high school football schedule 2026

August 21 – versus Hough

August 28 – at Indian Land

September 4 – versus Stratford

September 11 – to be determined

September 25 – at South Pointe

October 2 – versus Boiling Springs

October 9 – at Dorman

October 16 – versus Spartanburg

October 23 – at Fort Mill

October 30 – versus Rock Hill

