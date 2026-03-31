Notre Dame Prep (Mich.) football announces coaching change

Notre Dame Prep (Mich.) features one of the top high school football programs out of the state of Michigan and on Monday, the Fighting Irish announced via a press release a coaching change at the top.

The school announced the promotion of longtime assistant Jason Whalen, succeeding former Fighting Irish head coach Pat Fox, who is stepping away after 12 seasons at the helm of Notre Dame Prep. Whalen is the architect of a Fighting Irish offense that averaged 45 points per game in 2024 en route to a state championship.

“Success at Notre Dame Prep has always been measured by more than the scoreboard; it’s measured by the character of the young student-athletes who graduate from our locker room,” Notre Dame Prep athletic director Betty Wroubel said via the press release. “Coach Fox didn’t just deliver a state championship; he gave us 12 years of tireless, selfless devotion to our mission.”

During Fox’s 12-year tenure at Notre Dame Prep, he compiled a 89-37 record overall and in 2019 was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“He proved to our student-athletes that becoming a ‘Christian person, upright citizen and a scholar’ is a higher calling than any trophy they could ever hoist,” Wroubel said about Fox. “We are a stronger, more grounded community because Pat Fox called our sideline home.”

The Fighting Irish finished last season with a 11-2 record and ranked No. 31, according to the final 2025 Michigan High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Notre Dame Prep

Notre Dame Preparatory School is a private Catholic school that provides a rigorous academic environment alongside a strong emphasis on character development and faith. The school offers an International Baccalaureate program, preparing students for higher education and fostering a community of respect and integrity. Students are encouraged to engage in various extracurricular activities, including athletics, which promotes teamwork and school spirit.

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