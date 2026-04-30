Notre Dame (TN) boys basketball announces hiring of new coach

According to a press release by the Chattanooga (TN) Notre Dame athletics department, the Fighting Irish have decided on a new head boys basketball coach for the 2026-2027 season.

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Per the release, Notre Dame has hired Cleveland (TN) Cleveland head coach Reggie Tucker as their new lead man of the boys basketball program.

“The people and the vision at Notre Dame are what drew me to this opportunity,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’m grateful and excited to lead young men and help them reach levels they may not achieve on their own while building strong relationships along the way. The wins and championships will take care of themselves.”

Tucker led the Blue Raiders from 2019 to 2025 and compiled a 107-29 record, which has included a 33-1 season and three straight state postseason appearances.

“We were fortunate to interview several outstanding candidates, and within twenty minutes of speaking with Coach Tucker, we knew we had our guy,” Notre Dame head of school Dr. Eric Schexnaildre said in a statement. “Reggie is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide our boys basketball program. His commitment to developing young men of character and discipline, along with his emphasis on building strong relationships, makes him an excellent fit for Notre Dame.”

We are intentional about bringing outstanding people into our programs and supporting them fully. When you combine great people with strong support, great things follow—and I have no doubt our boys basketball program will thrive under Coach Tucker’s leadership.”

The Fighting Irish ended this past season with a 7-21 record and finished ranked No. 214 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School, known as the Fighting Irish, is located in Chattanooga, TN, and has an enrollment of approximately 368 students. The school emphasizes academic excellence while fostering a strong sense of community and faith among its students. Notre Dame offers various athletic programs, including competitive football and basketball teams, promoting teamwork and school spirit.

How to Follow Tennessee High School Boys Basketball

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