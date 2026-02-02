Oak Hill Academy, Montverde Academy lead way with most all-time McDonald's All Americans

The 2026 McDonald’s All Americans were announced on Monday, with New York’s Archbishop Stepinac High School leading the way with three players selected for the boys roster.

The Crusaders led the charge this spring but Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy still tops the all-time list, with 34 selections overall. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Prolific Prep (Fla.), IMG Academy (Fla.) and Findlay Prep of Nevada are running behind them.

Who are all the players that have hit the hardwood for some of the nation’s top prep/high school basketball programs at the McDonald’s All American Game?

Here are the top six:

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) — 34

Glen Mayers (1980)

Chris Brooks (1986)

Brian Shorter (1987)

Anthony Cade (1990)

Cory Alexander, Ben Davis (1991)

Chris Davis, Martice Moore (1992)

Jeff McInnis (1993)

Jerry Stackhouse (1993)

Curtis Staples (1994)

Ron Mercer (1995)

Stephen Jackson (1996)

Kevin Lyde (1998)

Rashaad Carruth, DeSagana Diop (2001)

Carmelo Anthony (2002)

Ivan Harris (2003)

Rajon Rondo, Josh Smith (2004)

Eric Devendorf (2005)

Ty Lawson (2006)

Nolan Smith (2007)

Brandon Jennings (2008)

Keith Gallon (2009)

Doron Lamb (2010)

Quinn Cook (2011)

Tyler Lewis (2012)

Dwayne Bacon (2015)

Billy Preston (2017)

Keldon Johnson, David McCormack (2018)

Cole Anthony (2019)

Chris Livingston (2022)

Montverde Academy (Fla.) — 17

Dakari Johnson, Kasey Hill (2013)

D’Angelo Russell (2014)

Ben Simmons (2015)

R.J. Barrett (2018)

Precious Achiuwa (2019)

Cade Cunningham, Day’Ron Sharpe, Scottie Barnes (2020)

Caleb Houstan (2021)

Dariq Whitehead, Dillon Mitchell (2022)

Kwame Evans Jr., Sean Stewart (2023)

Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley (2024)

Prolific Prep (Fla.) — 16

Josh Jackson (2016)

Gary Trent Jr. (2017)

Jordan Brown (2018)

Jalen Green, Nimari Burnett (2020)

Nate Bittle (2021)

Adem Bona, MJ Rice (2022)

Aden Holloway (2023)

Aiden Sherrell, Derrion Reid, Zoom Diallo (2024)

Darryn Peterson, Niko Bundalo (2025)

Bruce Branch III, Caleb Holt (2026)

IMG Academy (Fla.) — 16

Trevon Duval (2017)

Armando Bacot Jr., Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Josh Green (2019)

Jaden Springer, Mark Williams (2020)

Moussa Diabate (2021)

Jaden Bradley, Jarace Walker, Keyonte George (2022)

Donnie Freeman (2024)

Darius Acuff Jr. (2025)

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) — 12

Dereck Whittenburg, Sidney Lowe (1979)

Adrian Branch (1981)

Danny Ferry (1985)

Steve Hood (1986)

Jerrod Mustaf (1988)

Duane Simpkins (1992)

Joseph Forte, Keith Bogans (1999)

Travis Garrison (2002)

Austin Freeman (2007)

Markelle Fultz (2016)

Findlay Prep (Nev.) — 11

Avery Bradley (2009)

Cory Joseph, Tristan Thompson (2010)

Myck Kabongo (2011)

Anthony Bennett, Brandon Ashley (2012)

Nigel Williams-Goss (2013)

Kelly Oubre, Rashad Vaughn (2014)

Allonzo Trier (2015)

P.J. Washington (2017)