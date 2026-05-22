Observations from Fort Meade (Fla.) football jamboree

FORT MEADE, Fla.- One of the better Florida high school football jamborees of the week took place in Polk County on Thursday evening between host Fort Meade (Fla.) and visiting Auburndale (Fla.), Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee.

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The three teams all faced off against each other in separate quarters and halves, with Manatee beating Auburndale 7-0 and tying Fort Meade 0-0. The Bloodhounds soundly defeated the Miners in the final 20 minutes, 22-0. Rivals was on hand for the spring high school football action and give you our takeaways from the night.

Bradenton Manatee’s offense shows flashes

It was a somewhat disappointing 2025 season for the Hurricanes as they fell short of reaching the state semifinals, but with some of the offensive talent they have it could be a return to having one of the best units in the state.

2029 quarterback Nolan Downes made his debut for the Hurricanes and had a nice touchdown connection with 2028 wide receiver Elijah Christian. 2028 running back Caedon White also impressed running between the tackles as he was the primary ball carrier for Manatee. With a slew of play makers on the offensive end, the Hurricanes will continue to improve as they also feature other receivers like Tavares Powell, Sirdarrean Allen and Deno Dalacas.

Manatee head coach Jacquez Green said after the game the most important thing he wanted to do over the off-season was get in the weight room and get stronger. If the Hurricanes can do that, they’ll be a very viable contender in Florida’s Class 5A.

Auburndale 2029 QB Teo Edwards has potential

Coming off his first full season as the Bloodhounds’ starting quarterback, 2029 Teo Edwards is bound to continue showing growth at the position. Edwards did that on Thursday evening, despite being under duress throughout the two quarters against Manatee.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound signal caller made impressive throws throughout the evening and also displayed he scramble abilities against a stout Manatee front seven. Edwards had a hand in multiple scoring plays against Fort Meade to cap the night.

Last season, Edwards threw for 2,151 yards and 26 touchdowns and he’s got help coming in the backfield alongside with him as rising four-star junior running back Anthony Howard Jr. recently announced he’s transferring to Auburndale from IMG Academy.

Fort Meade in search of consistency

The team that folks might’ve thought looked out of place against Manatee and Auburndale was the host Fort Meade Miners, but they looked anything like a lesser bunch right out of the gates.

The Miners’ first team defense played sound against the Hurricanes’ ones as they kept Manatee scoreless before going up against the backups. In the latter session against Auburndale, that’s where Fort Meade looked overmatched as they yielded three touchdowns and couldn’t find any consistency on offense.

Lower player numbers have hurt Fort Meade over the years and finding continuity on both sides of the ball will be key for a program coming off a 7-4 campaign. Miners’ head coach Maurice Russell will have some work to do in getting the team prepared heading into the 2026 season.

More about Manatee High School

Manatee High School, located in Bradenton, FL, offers a comprehensive educational experience with a strong focus on academics, athletics, and the arts. The school’s athletics program, the Manatee Hurricanes, competes in various sports and has a rich history of success. The school fosters a supportive community environment and emphasizes the development of student-athletes both on and off the field.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.