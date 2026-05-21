Observations from Sarasota Booker (Fla.) football jamboree

SARASOTA, Fla.- Spring high school football action continues in the Sunshine State this week with one of the top jamborees taking place at Fred Gilmore Field on Wednesday evening, involving host Sarasota (Fla.) Booker, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto and SmartEn Sports Academy.

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Both Sarasota Booker and Miami Palmetto are coming 2025 seasons where they reached the state semifinal round of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs and are looking to make deep runs this fall once again. Rivals was on hand for the spring high school football action and give you our takeaways from the night.

Miami Palmetto could be every bit as good as last year’s squad

For those who feel like there’s some sort of demise going on at Miami Palmetto, well, that’s greatly exaggerated and then some. The Panthers have plenty left in the talent cupboard and then some as they feature and strong group on both sides of the ball, especially offensively.

Miami Palmetto has a new starter behind center in 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback Jamison Larsen, who transferred in during the off-season from Wisconsin. He pairs with Nebraska wide receiver commitment Kaden Howard and running backs Butler Aiden, Santana Rogers to form what is looking like one of the better offensive units out of Dade County. Larsen and Howard connected on a long touchdown pass connection and the Panthers were able to steadily move the ball via the ground game.

Expect this group to be in the thick of the Class 6A playoff race and make another deep run once November rolls around.

Sarasota Booker displays new faces on offense

This is a little bit different of the Sarasota Booker offense from a year ago that featured the likes of UCF enrollee Tyren Hornes and Bethune-Cookman quarterback commitment Joel Morris. Now when looking at the Tornadoes’ offense, there was several new faces as head coach Carlos Woods prepares Sarasota Booker for a difficult 2026 season, which will include playing teams like Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney, Washington D.C. St. John’s College, Valdosta (Ga.) and Venice (Fla.).

The new face behind center for the Tornadoes was Manatee transfer Mason Summer, who saw extensive time with the Hurricanes last season. Summer had flashes throughout the evening and one could see why Booker’s offense could make some headway as the team heads into the summer months. 2027 athlete Jordan Booker saw time on offense and defense as he will see an expanded role this fall.

SmartEn Sports Academy makes spring debut

A lot of folks around the state of Florida have been wondering just who exactly are the SmartEn Sports Academy Rams as the program has appeared on the 2026 regular season schedules for state powers like Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney, Pahokee (Fla.) and Venice (Fla.).

Rivals spoke to head coach Charles Pearson and has played in professional leagues like the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Continental Indoor Football League (CIFL). Pearson said that he was looking to make a splash Year 1 with the program and was strategic in playing some of the top teams in the state. The team arrived to Sarasota with around 30 players and will be hard pressed to play some of the state’s better squads.

More about Sarasota Booker High School

Booker High School, located in Sarasota, FL, is known for its strong Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) Magnet Program, which draws students from multiple counties. The school offers a variety of academic and extracurricular programs, including the Cambridge AICE, JROTC, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) tracks. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly built turf football field and renovated theater. Booker High is dedicated to ensuring that 100% of its students graduate college- or career-ready.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.