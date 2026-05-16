Observations from the 2nd annual Battle at Bryant jamboree

The ‘Battle at Bryant’ spring high school football jamboree hosted by Lakeland (Fla.) High School, entered night one of two with three state championship contending teams all squaring off at the historic Bryant Stadium.

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On Friday evening, Lakeland, F. W. Buchholz and Port Charlotte all faced each other for two quarters of play, with plenty of college scouts on hand to watch the evening’s action. Rivals was on hand for the 3-team Battle at Bryant jamboree and give you some observations from the action packed night of Florida high school football.

Buchholz’s offensive line and skill players shine

What stood out for Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz was the play of their sizable offensive line unit, which led the way in all four quarters of play against Lakeland and Port Charlotte. Newcomer Bryce Daniels (6-foot-4, 325 pounds) looked stout for the Bobcats while center Nicholas Siple (6-foot, 280 pounds) also provided solid play within the interior.

While the offensive line played their part, Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Andrew Whittemore continued his ascension up the ladder as one of the state’s best at the position. Whittemore showed off his legs in the run game, gaining over 100 yards on the ground against Lakeland’s defense. Wide receivers Marquel Brooks and Camron Burse had strong showings as they begin to make a name for themselves in the state.

2028 Jaylen Francis is next in line at Port Charlotte

No 2027 four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl available for Port Charlotte on Friday didn’t mean it was time to panic for the Pirates. It just meant many more opportunities for the next one up from the 941 in 2028 wide receiver Jaylen Francis, who has begun receiving a flurry of attention lately from colleges.

Francis got to see the majority of targets from quarterback Logan Flaherty and it resulted in production throughout the evening against two of the state’s better defensive units. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound pass catcher showed his versatility on the evening, lining up at the X, Z, out of the slot and even at Wildcat near the goal line. Expect to hear Francis’ name a lot all summer long heading into the 2026 season.

Lakeland shrugs off slow start to bounce back versus Port Charlotte

Something about playing at home in a spring jamboree for the second year in a row doesn’t inspire Lakeland’s players for reason as the Dreadnaughts started off slow versus Tampa (FL) Jesuit in 2025 and once more versus Buchholz.

The Dreadnaughts ended up falling to the Bobcats 17-0 in the first half of play before ending the evening with a better showing against Port Charlotte, coming away with the 14-7 win. That’s something Lakeland head coach Marvin Frazier is hoping he can figure out as the team heads into the off-season and into the 2026 season.

“We’re gonna have to look at some different things that we do to make sure that this is the team that doesn’t come out flat,” Frazier said to Rivals. “It might be coach led more so than player led, but that’s why you have the spring so you can live and learn and know what you’re going to be doing, going for.”

Tonight action continues at Bryant Stadium with three new teams taking the field beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Time:

Battle at Bryant Day 2: TODAY (Each team will play one half versus the other two teams)

Jesuit (No. 20 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

Clearwater Central Catholic (No. 41 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

Evans (No. 64 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

More about Lakeland High School

West Boca Raton High School, located in Boca Raton, FL, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and robust athletics programs. The school’s sports teams, known as the Bulls, participate in a variety of sports, including football and basketball. West Boca Raton High fosters a competitive spirit and provides students with opportunities to excel both in academics and athletics.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.