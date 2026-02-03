Ohio high school basketball team vacates 10 wins due to an ineligible player

An Ohio high school basketball team will forfeit ten victories this season after the Ohio High School Athletic Association discovered that they allowed an ineligible player to compete.

WLWT5’s Charlie Clifford reports that the McNicholas High School boys basketball team will see its record drop from 10-2 to 5-14. In a statement sent to WLWT, the OSHAA declared that the school’s administrators reviewed the student’s application and transcript in accordance with the State Board of Education’s Operating Standards.

The OSHAA closed the statement addressed to WLWT, “We continue to stand by the integrity of our program and the due diligence and interpretation of the data and bylaws that govern Ohio high school academics and athletics. We are extremely proud of our players and coaches as they contend with this difficult news. As we continue to navigate this situation, we remain focused on the well-being of our students and the values of fairness and sportsmanship.”

However, while the Rockets vacated 10 victories, the squad led by first-year head coach Trey Scotti can still participate in the 2025-26 Ohio high school basketball playoffs should they qualify. McNicholas has three games left, starting with their February 3 game against Miami Valley Christian Academy. Three days later, they will hit the road to face Archbishop Alter. The Rockets will close their regular season against Carroll on February 13.

McNicholas finished the 2024-25 Ohio high school basketball season with a 12-12 record. They qualified for the OHSAA Division III state championship tournament but lost to Badin in the district semifinals 53-43.

