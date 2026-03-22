For the first time in 97 years, an Ohio high school boys basketball program has hoisted their first-ever state championship trophy.

Dominating from start to finish, Wyoming (OH) soundly defeated Cleveland Glenville, 73-48, for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division IV state championship on Friday. Wyoming opened before 1930 and went nearly the century mark without winning a Ohio high school boys basketball state crown, but were finally able to pull off the elusive feat.

“A lot of emotion,” Wyoming coach Matt Rooks said via WCPO ABC 9 report. “I’m proud of our seniors. They’ve talked about this for four years. Just to do it the way they did means a lot to our team. These guys have done everything it takes to win this.”

Leading the way in the victory was Wyoming senior Kellen Wiley, an Ashland University commit. Wiley paced the team with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, with fellow teammate Carlyle Billingsley chipping in 20 points and 12 boards, respectively.

“Too much fun, honestly,” Wiley said via the report. “Playing with these guys one last time – it’s kind of surreal. I was thinking about it pregame. I’ve spent so many games with these guys. So many minutes. So many practices. So many team dinners. So many hangouts. And today was the last day.”

The Cowboys finish the 2025-26 season with a 26-2 record and coming in at No. 12 according to the latest Ohio High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Wyoming High School

Wyoming High School is known for its strong commitment to academic excellence and athletic achievement. Located in a vibrant community, the school provides a variety of extracurricular activities and sports programs. The Cowboys have a proud tradition in athletics, with multiple championships in sports like football and basketball, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship among students.

How to Follow Ohio High School Basketball

For Ohio high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Ohio high school basketball excitement across the state.