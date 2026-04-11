Ohio High School Football: Anderson unveils 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Ohio, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

When it comes to the top Ohio high school football teams, you can’t go far without mentioning the name of the Anderson Raptors, which were a state finalist from a year ago. Head coach Evan Dreyer heads into the 2026 season with one of his more talented ball clubs as the Raptors will have multiple Division I, Power 4 recruits.

Among the slated returners for Anderson are 2027 four-star cornerback Ace Alston (Notre Dame commit) and four-star EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. The Raptors have practically their same schedule from a year, for the exception of their opener which will be at home against Kentucky’s No. 1 ranked Trinity Shamrocks.

The full Anderson 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Louisville Trinity (Ky.)

Aug. 28 – at West Clermont

Sep. 4 – Little Miami

Sep. 11 – at Lebanon

Sep. 18 – Kings

Sep. 25 – at Milford

Oct. 2 – Turpin

Oct. 9 – at Walnut Hills

Oct. 16 – Winton Woods

Oct. 23 – at Loveland

Anderson ended the last season with a 15-1 record and as the state’s No. 7 ranked team, according to the final Ohio 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Raptors finished as a state runner up last year’s OHSAA Division II state championship in a 37-20 loss to Avon.

More about Anderson High School

Anderson High School, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is part of the Forest Hills Local School District. Known as the Raptors, the school adopted this mascot to symbolize strength, pride, and loyalty. Anderson High emphasizes academics, athletics, and community involvement, with an active athletics program that includes football, basketball, and other sports. The school’s colors remain orange and black, reflecting its rich history and pride in its teams and traditions.

For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Ohio.