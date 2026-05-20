High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Ohio, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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The latest Ohio high school football program to release their 2026 schedule are the 8-time state champion Youngstown (OH) Cardinal Mooney Cardinals. Cardinal Mooney brings back a slew of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including 2027 three-star EDGE Dominic Letlow.

Where the team will be looking to shore themselves at during the off-season is on offense as the Cardinals graduate several key starters from 2025’s 10-win team. With another grueling slate of games lined up for the fall, expectations remain high for Cardinal Mooney as they chase the program’s ninth state title.

The full Cardinal Mooney 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 21 – Mentor (OH) Lake Catholic, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Bye week

Sep. 4 – Canfield (OH)

Sep. 11 – Steubenville (OH)

Sep. 19 – at Akron (OH) Buchtel

Sep. 25 – Toledo (OH) St. Francis de Sales

Oct. 2 – Cleveland (OH) Benedictine

Oct. 9 – Warren (OH) Warren G Harding

Oct. 16 – at Akron (OH) St. Vincent-St. Mary

Oct. 23 – Youngstown (OH) Ursuline

The Cardinals ended this past season with a 11-3 record and finishing at No. 46 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Cardinal Mooney High School

Located in Youngstown, Ohio, Cardinal Mooney High School is a private Roman Catholic institution established in 1956. The school emphasizes academic excellence, faith, and character development within a supportive community. Cardinal Mooney offers a variety of extracurricular activities, particularly in athletics, where it fields teams in sports such as football, basketball, and baseball. The Cardinals have a strong tradition of competitive athletics, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship among students.

For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Buckeye State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Ohio high school football excitement across the state.