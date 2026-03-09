Ohio High School Football: Elder releases 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Ohio continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

The Elder Panthers (OH) released their 2026 Ohio high school football schedule over the weekend and there’s plenty of intriguing matchups dotted up and down the slate. Elder went 12-1 last season and is slated to bring back plenty of talent from last season’s team, including 2027 quarterback Kaden Estep, running back Andrew Tallen and safety Tye Roden.

A game that many will look to attend because of the fanfare it brought last season is the Sep. 25 matchup with St. Xavier (OH), which last year the playoff tilt between the two attracted over 20,000 fans to Paycor Stadium. Elder will play three out-of-state opponents, with East Central (IN), Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) and St. Xavier (Ky.) all on the schedule.

The full Elder 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Middletown

Aug. 28 – at Covington Catholic

Sep. 4 – East Central (IN)

Sep. 11 – La Salle

Sep. 18 – St. Xavier (Ky.)

Sep. 25 – St. Xavier

Oct. 2 – at Archbishop Moeller

Oct. 9 – at Highlands

Oct. 16 – Bishop Chatard

Oct. 23 – Mt. Zion Prep (Md.)

Elder finished as the No. 8 ranked team per the Ohio 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Elder High School

Elder High School, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a prestigious private all-boys Catholic school known for its commitment to academic excellence and character development. The school fosters a strong sense of community and tradition, with a variety of extracurricular activities and a robust athletics program. The Panthers compete in the Greater Catholic League, offering students the opportunity to participate in sports such as football, basketball, and more, while promoting teamwork, discipline, and school spirit​.

