Add the Buckeye State as the latest to add girls flag football as a officially sanctioned sport to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

The OHSAA announced on Wednesday that the association has voted to officially sanction girls flag football as a state’s 29th recognized sport for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

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“The OHSAA is so proud to welcome girls flag football to our family,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said via a press release. “Flag football has grown so rapidly and will continue to do so. The Browns, Bengals and NFL put in so much work to promote the game and bring us to this moment to welcome girls flag football to the OHSAA.”

Participation has seen major increases in recent years around the country, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants from the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states as a pilot program or towards being sanctioned.

Ohio-based NFL franchises Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have been major backers through the league’s initiatives in pushing high school girls flag football. The OHSAA this past 2026 season featured 162 teams across the state of Ohio.

“The Bengals are proud to support girls flag football and celebrate this historic milestone, which will help pave the way for the sport’s continued growth and success,” Cincinnati Bengals vice president Elizabeth Blackburn added in the release. “Full sanctioning is a testament to the dedication of many advocates who helped make it possible, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, athletic directors, players, coaches and referees. The rapid expansion of flag football across Ohio reflects the passion, talent and commitment young women have for the game. We are excited to see the opportunities this creates for future generations of athletes.”

“The recognition of girls flag football as an official varsity sport in Ohio is a tremendous milestone for student-athletes across the state,” Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in the release. “At the Cleveland Browns, we believe in creating more opportunities for young athletes to learn, compete and grow through the game of football and this decision marks just the beginning of that journey for many young women across Ohio. We’re proud to support the continued growth of girls flag football and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on schools, communities and the next generation of players.”

With the official addition of Ohio, below is the full updated list of the now 24 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a high school state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Ohio.