Oklahoma high school basketball team retires John Starks' jersey

John Starks played only one year of Oklahoma high school basketball. However, it was enough to merit a jersey retirement from his alma mater.

As 2 News Oklahoma sports reporter Dan Lindblad posted on X, Tulsa Central High School retired Starks’ No. 15 jersey. “Not in my wildest dreams as a young player when I came through these doors would I think that my jersey would be retired. Coming back with this honor is incredible,” the 1994 National Basketball Association All-Star said.

His jersey, mounted in Central’s basketball gymnasium, will serve as inspiration to future generations of students and athletes. As the first Braves basketball player to have his jersey retired, John Starks wants these students to learn from his journey.

“I want kids to understand that when people doubt you, believe in yourself and prove them wrong. I guess that’s what life really is about. My perseverance and what I had to go through, but I was able to find my way and make something out of myself,” the 1997 NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner added.

Starks’ basketball career wasn’t easy. After high school, he attended Rogers State College, but did not suit up for games. He also played for Northern Oklahoma and Oklahoma Junior College before finishing his college basketball career at Oklahoma State.

He went undrafted in the 1988 NBA draft but signed with the Golden State Warriors. However, his short-lived first stint in the NBA lasted only one season. But Starks persevered after playing in the CBA, and his effort earned him a spot with the New York Knicks, where he played the longest.

John Starks also played with the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz before retiring in 2002. He currently works as an Alumni Relations and Fan Development Advisor for the Knicks.