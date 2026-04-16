High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Oklahoma, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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One of Oklahoma high school football’s top teams from last season was the Jenks Trojans, which finished as the state’s second ranked team per Massey Ratings. Jenks is coming off another strong campaign as the Trojans finished 10-2 last season and reaching the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state semifinals, falling to finalist Owasso, 39-36.

The Trojans have a number of key returners slated to be back this fall, including 2027 three-star offensive tackle Odaefe Oruru, safety Kailib Dillard, tight end Braxton Daniel and 2029 offensive lineman Jamison Mobley.

The full Jenks 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 27 – at Southlake Carroll (TX), 7 p.m. – to be played at the Cotton Bowl

Sep. 4 – at Rogers (AR), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Union, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Owasso, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 – Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Moore, 7 p.m.

The Trojans ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finished ranked No. 2 in the final 2025 Oklahoma High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Jenks High School

Jenks High School, located in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a premier public school known for academic excellence, outstanding athletics, and a strong sense of community. Serving grades 10–12, JHS is part of Jenks Public Schools and consistently ranks among the top schools in the state. With a wide range of advanced placement courses, extracurricular programs, and a championship-winning athletics department, Jenks fosters student growth and leadership.

For Oklahoma high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Oklahoma, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.