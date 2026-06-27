Olentangy Orange (Ohio.) penalized following investigation

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (Ohio.) has been penalized by the OHSAA following a recent investigation, according to a report from the Columbus Dispatch. The investigation was centered around varsity athlete and senior Marlon McWalker, who graduated last year.

Last season, the high school captured the first state title in its history following a victory over Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio). They also finished the season ranked third in the Final Rivals Ohio High School Football Rankings following the conclusion of the regular season.

“Olentangy Orange vastly improved from 9-3 last year to 15-0 this season. However, with their schedule closing, they must bid farewell to some key players like Fickel, Davis (Ohio), CB Treyton Schroeder, WR Ryan Steward, and OT Luke Grover (Cincinnati).” The school’s ranking read.

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“The Ohio High School Athletic Association has levied a $10,000 fine against Olentangy Local Schools following an investigation into Olentangy Orange. OHSAA and Olentangy Local Schools released a joint statement confirming the investigation was into “a potential violation of OHSAA Bylaw 3-1, Administrative Responsibility and Institutional Control.” The report shared.

The OHSAA guidelines, which can be viewed here, specify that under OHSAA Bylaw 3, “principals hold primary responsibility for institutional control and student eligibility.”

Following the penalty, according to the recent report, the investigation was centered around Walker, who transferred to Olentangy from Westerville North (Ohio) ahead of the season. Despite the results of the investigation, the school will not be stripped of its state title.

Walker, who is committed to Ohio University after flipping his commitment from Youngstown State, is an unranked prospect in Rivals Industry Rankings. The unranked wide receiver put up over 100 yards and a touchdown in the OHSAA Division I State Championship game.

Walker, who was also named as a second-team all-OCC-Central player, will now move on to play D1 football. Meanwhile, following the investigation’s results, Olentangy will keep its state title, with no postseason bans reported, meaning the school will be able to defend its status as state champion.

Head coach Wes Schroeder, who declined to comment, will enter next season leading one of the top teams in the state, missing a significant amount of talent, including Walker. They kick off their season with a local clash against Lewis Center Olentangy (Ohio.)