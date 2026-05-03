Oliver Springs (TN) football finds next head coach

It has been a somewhat difficult head coaching search for the Oliver Springs (TN) Oliver Springs football program, after initially believing they had found their man in Blountstown (FL) Blountstown head coach Brad Waggoner.

Waggoner would later decide otherwise on taking the Oliver Springs job to return to Blountstown, leaving the Bobcats to continue their search for a new lead man. Over the weekend, the school announced the hiring of Rodney Ellison as the program’s next head coach, according to BBB TV 12.

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Ellison has previous head coaching experience, leading Wartburg before moving on to various offensive coordinator positions, per the report.

Waggoner had been the head coach of the Highlanders from 2021-2023 and done a superb job at Gatlinburg-Pittman. With the Highlanders, Waggoner posted an overall record of 29-9 over the course of three seasons coaching Tennessee high school football.

The Bobcats ended this past season with a 7-5 record and finished ranked No. 235 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Oliver Springs High School

Oliver Springs High School, located in the town of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, serves a student population of around 281 and is part of Roane County Schools. Known for its spirited athletics program, the school competes in the Region 2-A division with teams like the football and basketball Bobcats. Embracing school pride, their colors are purple and white, and the Bobcat mascot embodies their competitive spirit. Academics and athletics are equally prioritized, making OSHS a cornerstone for both educational and community engagement in the area​.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Volunteer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.