Last March, the Legislative Council of the governing body for Tennessee high school sports voted to allow student-athletes to transfer. However, it had limited conditions, and the athletes remained eligible to compete if they moved for academic, social-emotional, environmental, or mental health reasons.

Nearly a year after that decision, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed House Bill 25/Senate Bill 16 into law. As Stephen Hargis of the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported, high school student-athletes can transfer to any school without restrictions. Lee enacted into law the bill that Republican State Senator Adam Lowe championed.

However, Tennessee high school sports student-athletes can get one free transfer throughout their eligibility. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association will impose the original restrictions on any subsequent transfer attempt.

Hargis added that recent TSSAA data showed that about 60% of member schools favor the free one-time transfer rule. This response prompted the governing body to collaborate with the bill’s sponsors. Likewise, the TSSAA formed a Student Advisory Committee to gather student-athletes’ opinions on this matter.

The new law will further increase the number of student-athlete transfers in Tennessee high school sports. Data gathered by the TSSAA showed that the number of student-athletes who transferred before the 2025-26 season more than doubled from the figures at the start of the Fall 2024 semester.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Tennessee, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.