Opelika (Ala.) hires Jonathan Chandler as next football HC

What is old is new again at Opelika High School.

Opelika City Schools released a statement announcing pending board approval, Montgomery Catholic head coach Jonathan Chandler, a former Bulldogs’ assistant, has been named the new lead man at Opelika.

“It’s an honor to come back to Opelika and give back to the community that shaped me,” Chandler said via the statement. “Tiffany, Stallings, Spivey, and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve our students and represent this town with pride. Go Dawgs!”

Opelika went 10-4 this past season as they made their run to the 7A state championship game. Previous head coach Bryan Moore did so behind a roster that featured 2027 talents Colby Key and Braiden Howard, respectively.

Moore led the Bulldogs the last two seasons, compiling a 19-7 record and just recently led Opelika to the Class 7A state championship game, a 48-10 loss to national power Thompson.

Before Moore arrived at Opelika, the last time the program had won 10 games was in 2020.

Opelika finished the 2025 Alabama high school football season as the state’s No. 7 ranked team, according to the Massey Ratings.

More about Opelika High School

Opelika High School, located in Opelika, Alabama, is home to the Bulldogs. Known for its rigorous academic programs and strong athletics, OHS has a long-standing tradition of excellence. The school’s football team, established in 1917, is a consistent contender in state playoffs, earning numerous regional titles. Offering a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and track, Opelika encourages student involvement in both academics and extracurriculars. The school colors are red and black.

