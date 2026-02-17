Opelika (Ala.) reveals 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Alabama, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

As February rolls on and heads into the latter end of the month, another notable Alabama high school football program has released their 2026 schedule as last year’s AHSAA Class 7A state finalist Opelika Bulldogs posted on social media its slate for the fall.

Opelika’s slate features multiple teams that finished inside of Alabama’s Top 25 Massey Ratings to end 2025. Among the teams the Bulldogs will face this fall that finished within the Top 25 are Auburn, Benjamin Russell, Hoover and Phenix City Central.

Jonathan Chandler will be heading into his first season as Opelika’s head football coach, as he was previously the lead man at Montgomery Catholic. Opelika went 10-4 this past season as they made their run to the 7A state championship game. Previous head coach Bryan Moore did so behind a roster that featured 2027 talents Colby Key and Braiden Howard, respectively. Moore led the Bulldogs the last two seasons, compiling a 19-7 record and led Opelika to the Class 7A state championship game, a 48-10 loss to national power Thompson.

Opelika High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – at Benjamin Russell

Aug. 28 – Hoover

Sep. 4 – Enterprise

Sep. 11 – Phenix City Central

Sep. 18 – JAG

Oct. 2 – at Auburn

Oct. 9 – at Dothan

Oct. 16 – Smiths Station

Oct. 23 – at Carver

Oct. 29 – Prattville

Opelika finished with a 10-4 record and as the No. 9 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Opelika High School

Opelika High School, located in Opelika, Alabama, is home to the Bulldogs. Known for its rigorous academic programs and strong athletics, OHS has a long-standing tradition of excellence. The school’s football team, established in 1917, is a consistent contender in state playoffs, earning numerous regional titles. Offering a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and track, Opelika encourages student involvement in both academics and extracurriculars. The school colors are red and black.

