Orange Beach (Ala.) softball sets state-record with sixth straight state title

For the first time in Alabama high school softball history, a team has won half a dozen state championships in a row.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The Orange Beach Makos (46-1) defeated Plainview, 6-0, to win the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championship. With the win, the Makos go into the record books in Alabama high school softball history with the most consecutive state title victories.

“We’ve talked about it all day today,” Orange Beach head coach Shane Alexander said to AL.com about enjoying the moment. “They’d talked to all the former players we’ve had and said, ‘What’s the one piece of advice you’d give them?’ They said to tell them to enjoy it, take a deep breath, enjoy every minute of it, soak it up, be where your feet are at. We did a lot of that today, because who knows? It’s hard to get here. I’m very proud of all of them.”

The only loss all season long for the Makos was to No. 7 nationally ranked South Warren (Ky.) as Orange Beach has cruised past opponents all throughout the course of the 2026 campaign.

Orange Beach was previously tied with Pisgah, which won five titles from 2001-2005, for the most consecutive state titles in a row.

In the circle, Orange Beach leaned on sophomore pitching ace MK McMullan, who finished with an impressive 28-1 record and with over 200 strikeouts on the 2025 season. The Makos have been just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit).

McMullan was key in the victory for the Makos as the sophomore sensation no-hit Plainview (45-12) and also helping her cause was Hondo, who went 3 for 4 with four runs driven in.

“It feels really good. We worked really hard all season for this, and it just makes us really happy to see it finally pay off,” McMullan said to AL.com about the win.

More about Orange Beach High School

Orange Beach High School, home of the Makos, is located in Orange Beach, Alabama. The school, established in 2021, serves students in grades 7–12. It offers a variety of academic programs, including Advanced Placement, Dual-Enrollment, and Career Technical Education courses. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, including a Performing Arts Center and modern athletic spaces, OBHS encourages excellence in both academics and sports, with teams competing in Class 4A athletics.