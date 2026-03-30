Oregon high school football: Lake Oswego releases 2026 regular season schedule

Lake Oswego had a 12-1 season and won the Oregon high school football Class 6A state championship, beating Central Catholic. Their only loss, on the other hand, was to West Linn, the best team in the state. Despite that defeat, the Lakers finished the season with a six-game winning streak. Likewise, all their wins were by double digits, including two shutouts.

Based on the 2026 schedule they released on X (formerly Twitter), the Lakers will start their title defense with a road game against Willamette, the state’s 10th-best team last season. In another away game, Lake Oswego will also have its much-awaited rematch against West Linn. The Lakers will also visit Sherwood and Tigard in 2026.

Conversely, Lake Oswego will play five regular-season home games, four of which are against Oregon high school football opponents. The Lakers will have their home opener against Casteel, Arizona’s 11th-best team last season. They will also host Central Catholic, Oregon City, Tualatin, and Lakeridge. These matches will be tough challenges for the Lakers, as three of their four opponents are among Oregon’s top 10 teams.

Lake Oswego 2026 regular season schedule

August 28 – at Willamette

September 4 – versus Casteel (Arizona)

September 11 – versus Central Catholic

September 18 – at Sherwood

September 25 – bye

October 2 – versus Oregon City

October 9 – at West Linn

October 16 – at Tigard

October 23 – versus Tualatin

October 30 – versus Lakeridge



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