Oregon high school football: Lake Oswego releases 2026 regular season schedule
Lake Oswego had a 12-1 season and won the Oregon high school football Class 6A state championship, beating Central Catholic. Their only loss, on the other hand, was to West Linn, the best team in the state. Despite that defeat, the Lakers finished the season with a six-game winning streak. Likewise, all their wins were by double digits, including two shutouts.
Based on the 2026 schedule they released on X (formerly Twitter), the Lakers will start their title defense with a road game against Willamette, the state’s 10th-best team last season. In another away game, Lake Oswego will also have its much-awaited rematch against West Linn. The Lakers will also visit Sherwood and Tigard in 2026.
Conversely, Lake Oswego will play five regular-season home games, four of which are against Oregon high school football opponents. The Lakers will have their home opener against Casteel, Arizona’s 11th-best team last season. They will also host Central Catholic, Oregon City, Tualatin, and Lakeridge. These matches will be tough challenges for the Lakers, as three of their four opponents are among Oregon’s top 10 teams.
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Lake Oswego 2026 regular season schedule
August 28 – at Willamette
September 4 – versus Casteel (Arizona)
September 11 – versus Central Catholic
September 18 – at Sherwood
September 25 – bye
October 2 – versus Oregon City
October 9 – at West Linn
October 16 – at Tigard
October 23 – versus Tualatin
October 30 – versus Lakeridge
How to Follow Oregon High School Football
Oregon high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Oregon, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.