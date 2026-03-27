Oregon high school football: Tualatin releases 2026 regular season schedule

The Tualatin Timberwolves had a 6-4 record at the end of the 2025 Oregon high school football season. In the first round of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 6A state playoffs, they lost to Portland Jesuit by one point in overtime. Unfortunately, that loss meant they lost three of their last four games.

Winning six out of ten games is a good result, but it’s not close to the double-digit winning seasons they had from 2021 to 2023. The Timberwolves finished seventh in both the Oregon Massey Ratings and the Rivals Composite Rankings, but they are still trying to be relevant in football.

Tualatin can become a contender again by doing well in all of its regular-season games. The Timberwolves will play nine games in ten weeks, five of which will be at home. Their first game will be a Week 0 nonleague home game against Mountainside. If it’s as intense as their 2024 playoff game, it could be a great way to start the season.

The Timberwolves will also host West Linn, Oregon’s No. 1 team. Tualatin’s 2026 Oregon high school football season also includes a road game against Lake Oswego, the defending Class 6A state champions.

Tualatin will also host Milwaukie, Oregon City, and Tigard. Conversely, the Timberwolves will also have road games against Sherwood, Glencoe, and Lakeridge.

Tualatin High School 2026 regular season schedule

August 28 – versus Mountainside

September 4 – at Sherwood

September 11 – at Glencoe

September 18 – versus Milwaukie

September 25 – bye

October 2 – versus West Linn

October 9 – at Lakeridge

October 16 – versus Oregon City

October 23 – at Lake Oswego



For Oregon high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Oregon, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.