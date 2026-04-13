Oregon High School Football: West Linn releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Oregon, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The top high school football team out of the state of Oregon is the West Linn Lions, which lost just one game last season and lost in the state semifinals. Now with a new head coach heading into the 2026 high school football season, with the Lions looking to stay remain in state title contention. West Linn just recently released their schedule for the 2026 season, with many of the state’s best teams on the slate.

The full West Linn 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 4 – Central Catholic

Sep. 11 – Westview

Sep. 18 – at Wilsonville

Sep. 25 – Nelson

Oct. 2 – at Tualatin

Oct. 9 – Lake Oswego

Oct. 16 – Lakeridge

Oct. 23 – Tigard

Oct. 30 – at Oregon City

2026 schedule drop. Top tier opponents every week. @anthonyQnewman8 pic.twitter.com/vEj6Z6XK1g — WEST LINN LIONS FOOTBALL (@wlhs_football) April 13, 2026

Former Oregon Ducks’ defensive back Anthony Newman was named the program’s head coach during the off-season. Newman was inducted into the University of Oregon Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. After his college days at Oregon, Newman was selected in the second round, 35th overall in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, where he played from 1988-94. Newman would go on to play for the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, totaling 21 interceptions in his NFL career.

The former Oregon defensive back standout takes over the Beaver State’s best high school football program, which is coming off a 11-1 season. The Lions reached the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) Class 6A Open Division final, with West Linn falling to Central Catholic, 21-14.

In the final Oregon 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, West Linn finished with a 11-1 record and as the No. 1st ranked team in the state.

More about West Linn High School

West Linn High School, located in West Linn, Oregon, is known for academic excellence and a strong tradition in athletics and the arts. Serving grades 9–12, WLHS fosters a dynamic learning environment that encourages student growth, leadership, and community engagement. Home of the Lions, the school boasts championship-winning teams and a vibrant student body dedicated to success in and out of the classroom.

For Oregon high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Beaver State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Oregon.