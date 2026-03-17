It didn’t take Orem (UT) too long to figure out who would be taking over the football program after Lance Reynolds Jr. stepped down as the head coach last month.

According to announcement by the school via social media on Monday, Orem High School announced the hiring of former Timpview head coach Andy Stokes to the same position. The Tigers are coming off winning a state championship and are expected to once again be one of Utah’s top high school football programs.

OHS would like to welcome our new football head coach, Coach Andy Stokes!! Andy is married to Tia Stokes and they have 5 children: Major, Legend, Maze, Tazz, and Rosie. Andy attended college at William Penn University in lowa. He spent his time with the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

Andy started his coaching career at Dixie High School in 2009, where he served as head coach. He also served as the head coach at Timpview High School and most recently as the offensive coordinator at Crimson Cliffs High School. He and his family are excited to be part of the Orem Tiger family.

The cupboard won’t anywhere near bare with Stokes coming in as the program saw Four-star 2027 edge rusher Krew Jones transfer in from Class 4A state champion Ridgeline back in late January. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Jones is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as the nation’s No. 20 edge and No. 135 prospect overall.

Orem, which won the UHSAA Class 5A state championship in 2025 with a 12-2 record, finished as the state’s No. 10 ranked team, according to the final Utah 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Orem High School

Orem High School, located in Orem, Utah, is known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletics. Home of the Tigers, OHS fosters a culture of excellence, school spirit, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including award-winning arts programs and a tradition-rich sports program. Orem High’s supportive environment encourages students to achieve both in the classroom and beyond.

For Utah high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Beehive State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Utah high school football excitement across the state.