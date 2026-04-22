Organizers announce potential New Jersey high school football showcase for 2026

If Justin Wimberly, the co-founder and CEO of Zone6ix, has it his way, one of the biggest New Jersey high school football showcases will be taking place come Week 8 (Oct. 24) of the upcoming 2026 season.

According to an announcement by Zone6ix made on Tuesday night at American Dream Mall, announced was a proposed three-game New Jersey high school football showcase for Week 8. What Wimberly points out is this isn’t set in stone just yet, but more of an invitation out to six teams for three high-profile high school football matchups out of the Garden State with expectations all invitees will accept.

The potential three matchups would be Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph Regional vs. Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic, Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep vs. Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep and Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic vs. Wayne (NJ) DePaul Catholic.

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“I think this event can spark national attention. I think it could get streamed or nationally-televised on a big network,” Wimberly said to the crowd on hand for the announcement, via NJ.com. “We’re planning on ordering the first two games based on how the teams have performed leading up to that week. It’d be cool to see the last two Non-Public A champs in the primetime slot.”

All three games would occur in Week 8 at a single venue that is still yet to be determined. St. Joseph Regional is slated to be the home team that week, which could mean installing lights at Dinallo Stadium for the first time since the 2007 season.

Wimberly has a history of setting up massive New Jersey high school football tilts through Zone6ix, with an example being back in 2022 of a high-profile doubleheader at MetLife Stadium as Donovan Catholic took on St. Joseph Regional and St. Peter’s Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep, respectively.

For now, the three games are more of a proposal with major potential and backing behind them, but time will tell on where exactly the contests will be and what service will be streaming them live to a national audience.

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