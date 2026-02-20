Orlando Jones (Fla.) football to face Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) in 2026

Orlando Jones (Fla.) football team will be taking their show on the road across the country to the state of California.

According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel’s Chris Hays, the Fighting Tigers will travel cross country to take on 2025 CIF Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), the country’s No. 7 ranked team according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. Per the report, the matchup is slated to be the season opener for both programs, which would point to the weekend of Aug. 21-22 as when the clash between the two teams would take place.

The Eagles in Year 1 under alum head coach Carson Palmer ended with a 12-3 record and finished as the No. 1 ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

Jones is coming off a 2025 high school football season which saw the program reach the state championship game for the third time under the watch of head football coach Elijah Williams, with 2019 and 2024 being the other years the Tigers reached the FHSAA final.

The Tigers have yet to win a state championship under Williams and it might be a little harder in 2026 to accomplish the feat with the graduations of Miami quarterback signee Dereon Coleman, Nebraska enrollee Larry Miles and Colorado signee Xavier Payne.

Orlando Jones ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finished ranked No. 22 in the state according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Jones High School

Jones High School, located in Orlando, Florida, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Jones’ athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

