The Pace Academy Knights (Ga.) were in search for a new head football coach and reached into their past to find who will lead them into the future.

According to a social media post on Wednesday morning, the school announced the promotion of offensive line coach Kevin Johnson as the football program’s next lead man. Johnson takes over a Pace Academy club that hasn’t had a winning campaign since 2022 when the Knights went 8-3.

Please join Knight Nation in congratulating Kevin Johnson as our new head football coach. Exciting times ahead for sure!

Please join Knight Nation in congratulating Kevin Johnson as our new head football coach. Exciting times ahead for sure! #PK4L @Pace_FB pic.twitter.com/t8RebGPpHS — Pace Athletics (@PaceKnights) March 18, 2026

Pace Academy opened the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a 21-12 win over Chamblee, but stumbled to a 2-7 record the rest of the season, securing the program’s third consecutive losing season since 2022. Now Johnson will look to change around the Knights’ fortunes as the team will aim to get back to their winning ways.

The Knights ended this past season with a 3-7 record and finishing ranked No. 242 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Pace Academy

Pace Academy, founded in 1958, is a private college preparatory school located in Atlanta, Georgia. It serves students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, focusing on academic excellence, character development, and community engagement. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, Pace offers a robust curriculum that encourages critical thinking and creativity. The school’s athletics program emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship, providing students with opportunities to excel in various sports, including football and basketball.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.